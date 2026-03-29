Will Richard Injury: Ruled out Sunday
Richard (heel) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.
Richard will be held out of Sunday's contest due to left heel soreness, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Wednesday against the Spurs. With the rookie second-rounder sidelined, Pat Spencer, LJ Cryer and Gary Payton are candidates to see increased playing time.
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