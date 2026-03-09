Will Richard headshot

Will Richard Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Richard (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz.

Richard will miss a fourth consecutive game while tending to a right ankle sprain. Seth Curry (back) is slated to return to action for the first time since Dec. 4 and could absorb some of Richard's minutes. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Bulls.

Will Richard
Golden State Warriors
