Will Richard Injury: Won't play Monday
Richard (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Richard will miss a fourth consecutive game while tending to a right ankle sprain. Seth Curry (back) is slated to return to action for the first time since Dec. 4 and could absorb some of Richard's minutes. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Bulls.
