Will Richard News: Available to play
Richard (knee) is available to play Thursday against Boston.
After missing the final game before the All-Star break, Richard is no longer appearing on the injury report. He's expected to play a minimal role on the wings moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Richard See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Schedule Guide: Smart Starts & Streams45 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 2982 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Pacific Division Preview: Lakers, Clippers, Warriors, Suns & Kings Analysis191 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Richard See More