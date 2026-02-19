Will Richard headshot

Will Richard News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Richard (knee) is available to play Thursday against Boston.

After missing the final game before the All-Star break, Richard is no longer appearing on the injury report. He's expected to play a minimal role on the wings moving forward.

Will Richard
Golden State Warriors
