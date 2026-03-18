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Will Richard News: Bumped back to second unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Richard isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Boston, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Richard has started three of his last four appearances, but he'll be back with the reserves for Wednesday's contest. The rookie guard should still see significant run off the bench.

Will Richard
Golden State Warriors
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