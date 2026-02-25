Will Richard News: Career-high 21 points Wednesday

Richard totaled 21 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, six assists and three steals across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 133-112 victory over Memphis.

Richard had the opportunity to take on an expanded role Wednesday due to the absences of Stephen Curry (knee) and De'Anthony Melton (knee). Richard responded by leading the Warriors with a career-high 21 points and chipped in defensively with a team-high three swipes. It was the rookie second rounder's 16th start of the season (and first since Jan. 19), but he would likely revert to a bench role against the Lakers on Saturday if Melton is cleared to return.