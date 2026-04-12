Will Richard News: Cleared for action Sunday
Richard (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Richard was in danger of missing this contest, although he will be on the floor for a second consecutive game. With the Warriors locked into the final Play-In spot, there's a chance Richard might see more action than usual.
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