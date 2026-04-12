Will Richard headshot

Will Richard News: Cleared for action Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Richard (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

Richard was in danger of missing this contest, although he will be on the floor for a second consecutive game. With the Warriors locked into the final Play-In spot, there's a chance Richard might see more action than usual.

Will Richard
Golden State Warriors
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