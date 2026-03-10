Will Richard News: Cleared from injury report
Richard (ankle) is off the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
Richard is ready to end a four-game absence with a right ankle sprain Tuesday. Over his last five appearances, Richard has averaged 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 21.1 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Richard See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 73 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 55 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 28 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Richard See More