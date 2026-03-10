Will Richard headshot

Will Richard News: Cleared from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Richard (ankle) is off the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.

Richard is ready to end a four-game absence with a right ankle sprain Tuesday. Over his last five appearances, Richard has averaged 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 21.1 minutes per game.

Will Richard
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Richard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Richard See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago