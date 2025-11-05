Richard made his first career NBA start Wednesday night with the Warriors down three starters in Stephen Curry (illness), Jimmy Butler (back) and Draymond Green (ribs). He had a monster outing, catching fire from the field and drilling five three-pointers. Richard becomes the second rookie to score 30 points in a game this season, joining VJ Edgecombe in the prestigious group. Richard's workload will decrease once Golden State gets healthy, but he looks to be playing his way into a spot in the nightly rotation.