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Will Richard News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Richard will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.

De'Anthony Melton (thigh) is back and starting, so Richard will shift to the second unit. As a reserve this season, Richard owns averages of 5.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Will Richard
Golden State Warriors
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