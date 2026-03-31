Will Richard News: Not listed on injury report
Richard (heel) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Richard is set to return from a one-game absence due to left heel soreness. The rookie second-rounder is a top candidate to enter the starting five due to De'Anthony Melton (thumb) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) being sidelined.
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