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Will Richard News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Richard (heel) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Richard is set to return from a one-game absence due to left heel soreness. The rookie second-rounder is a top candidate to enter the starting five due to De'Anthony Melton (thumb) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) being sidelined.

Will Richard
Golden State Warriors
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