Will Richard News: Notches 17 points in loss

Richard racked up 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 24 minutes during Thursday's 121-110 loss to the Celtics.

Richard missed the final game before the All-Star break with a knee issue, but he responded with one of his best performances of the season Thursday. With Stephen Curry hobbled by a knee issue, there are more minutes up for grabs in the backcourt, and Richard made a strong case to absorb some of them Thursday.