Will Richard News: Part of first unit

Richard is starting Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Stephen Curry (knee) and De'Anthony Melton (knee) are out Wednesday, opening a path for Richard to make his 16th start of the campaign. The rookie guard is averaging 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals across 22.5 minutes as a starter this season.

Will Richard
Golden State Warriors
