Will Richard News: Running with starters Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Richard is starting Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Richard will draw the start at shooting guard with De'Anthony Melton (thigh) sidelined Tuesday evening. This will mark his first start since Feb. 25, when he dropped 21 points in 30 minutes against Memphis.

Will Richard
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
