Will Richard News: Scores eight points in loss

Richard produced eight points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three steals over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 130-124 overtime loss to the Bulls.

Richard returned from a four-game absence and picked up a fill-in start for De'Anthony Melton (thigh). Richard's upside isn't the best with a low usage rate, but he could be worth a look in deeper formats if Melton ends up missing more time.