Will Richard headshot

Will Richard News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Richard will start Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Richard enters the starting lineup once again due to the plethora of injuries for the Warriors' squad. In his last two starts, Richard averaged 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 steals in 31.0 minutes per contest.

Will Richard
Golden State Warriors
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