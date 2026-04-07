Will Richard News: Starting Tuesday

Richard will start Tuesday against the Kings, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.

Richard is getting the start with Gui Santos (pelvis) unavailable, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Brandin Podziemski, De'Anthony Melton, Malevy Leons and Draymond Green. As a starter this season, Richard has averaged 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.3 triples and 1.3 steals per game.