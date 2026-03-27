Will Richard News: Starting versus Washington
Richard will start in Friday's game against Washington, according to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area.
De'Anthony Melton (knee) is taking the night off, so Richard will move back into the starting lineup. The 23-year-old has started 19 times this season, averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.2 blocks and 1.4 steals in those appearances.
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