Will Richard headshot

Will Richard News: Will play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Richard (back) is available for Friday's game against the Kings.

Richard has missed the Warriors' last two games due to a back strain, but the rookie second-rounder has been given the green light to return for Friday's contest. In 18 outings since the All-Star break, Richard has averaged 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 threes and 1.2 steals over 23.2 minutes per game.

Will Richard
Golden State Warriors
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