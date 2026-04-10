Will Richard News: Will play Friday

Richard (back) is available for Friday's game against the Kings.

Richard has missed the Warriors' last two games due to a back strain, but the rookie second-rounder has been given the green light to return for Friday's contest. In 18 outings since the All-Star break, Richard has averaged 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 threes and 1.2 steals over 23.2 minutes per game.