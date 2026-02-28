Will Richard News: Won't start Saturday

Richard won't start against the Lakers on Saturday, Kenzo Fukuda of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The rookie second-rounder got the starting nod in Wednesday's win over Memphis, though he'll retreat to the second unit Saturday with De'Anthony Melton (knee) back in action. As a reserve this month (seven games), Richard has averaged 5.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 19.4 minutes per contest.