Will Richard News: Won't start Saturday
Richard won't start against the Lakers on Saturday, Kenzo Fukuda of ClutchPoints.com reports.
The rookie second-rounder got the starting nod in Wednesday's win over Memphis, though he'll retreat to the second unit Saturday with De'Anthony Melton (knee) back in action. As a reserve this month (seven games), Richard has averaged 5.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 19.4 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Richard See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Schedule Guide: Smart Starts & Streams54 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 2991 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Pacific Division Preview: Lakers, Clippers, Warriors, Suns & Kings Analysis200 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Richard See More