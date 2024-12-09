Will Richardson Injury: Dealing with leg injury
Richardson didn't play in Sunday's 114-112 win over the Skyforce due to a left leg injury.
Young was dominant for Grand Rapids Sunday, setting new season-high totals in both points scored and assists en route to recording his first double-double. However, he struggled shooting from deep, converting on just 16.7 percent of his three-point attempts.
Will Richardson
Free Agent
