Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Will Richardson headshot

Will Richardson News: Season highs in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Richardson posted 28 points (9-15 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block across 40 minutes in Monday's 127-121 G League win over the Osceola Magic.

Richardson racked up a game- and season-high 28 points on top of a season-high seven three-pointers. The 25-year-old has appeared in 22 G League outings this season, averaging 7.8 points, 3.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds across 22.1 minutes per contest.

Will Richardson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now