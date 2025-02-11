Will Richardson News: Season highs in G League win

Richardson posted 28 points (9-15 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block across 40 minutes in Monday's 127-121 G League win over the Osceola Magic.

Richardson racked up a game- and season-high 28 points on top of a season-high seven three-pointers. The 25-year-old has appeared in 22 G League outings this season, averaging 7.8 points, 3.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds across 22.1 minutes per contest.