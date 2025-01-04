Fantasy Basketball
Will Richardson News: Sees minutes off bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Richardson (hamstring) played 17 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss to Long Island. He finished with three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), a rebound, three assists and a steal across 17 minutes.

Richardson was limited to just three points, but at least he managed to overcome a leg injury. He should continue to see minutes off the bench going forward.

