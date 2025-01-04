Will Richardson News: Sees minutes off bench Friday
Richardson (hamstring) played 17 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss to Long Island. He finished with three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), a rebound, three assists and a steal across 17 minutes.
Richardson was limited to just three points, but at least he managed to overcome a leg injury. He should continue to see minutes off the bench going forward.
Will Richardson
Free Agent
