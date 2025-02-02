Will Richardson News: Solid production not enough

Richardson totaled nine points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 146-136 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Richardson made his first start since Dec. 3 and delivered solid production, but he didn't stand out in any category. He's averaging 6.9 points in 21.0 minutes per game over 19 G League appearances this season.