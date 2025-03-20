Will Richardson News: Strong results as starter continue

Richardson generated 26 points (9-20 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 123-115 G League win over the Raptors 905.

Richardson's nine dimes paced the team Wednesday, and he reached the 20-point threshold for the fourth time in 33 appearances during 2024-25. The Oregon product has produced strong results over eight games as a starter during the G League regular season, averaging 17.1 points, 6.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.5 three-pointers on 40.0 percent shooting from deep in 36.7 minutes.