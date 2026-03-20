Will Riley Injury: Questionable for Saturday
Riley is questionable for Saturday's game against Oklahoma City due to right adductor soreness.
The rookie first-rounder is in jeopardy of missing his first contest since Jan. 9. A potential absence for Riley would free up a spot in the starting lineup likely for either Justin Champagnie or Jamir Watkins to fill at power forward Saturday.
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