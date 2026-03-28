Will Riley headshot

Will Riley News: Another strong showing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Riley finished with 22 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Friday's 131-126 loss to Golden State.

Riley has been one of the brightest spots for the Wizards this season, and his emergence as a reliable contributor after the All-Star break has been a positive aspect -- both in fantasy and real life. Riley has scored at least 15 points in five of his last seven outings, and this 22-point output off the bench was his best scoring mark since he had 22 points in a loss to the Heat on March 10. Riley has been a popular addition in most fantasy formats, and the numbers back him up since he's averaging 15.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in 19 appearances since the All-Star break.

Will Riley
Washington Wizards
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