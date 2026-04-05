Will Riley News: Another strong showing Sunday
Riley finished with 30 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-12 FT), four rebounds and six assists across 35 minutes in Sunday's 121-115 loss to Brooklyn.
Riley scored a career-high 31 points in Saturday's 152-136 loss to Miami. Although he narrowly missed that mark versus the Nets, he still managed to become the first Wizards rookie to record back-to-back outings with at least 30 points since 1994 (Calbert Cheaney). The 2025 No. 21 overall pick has played well in three games in April, averaging 24.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.5 steals while shooting 69.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from downtown across 34.5 minutes of work.
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