Will Riley News: Available to play Saturday
Riley (adductor) will play in Saturday's game against OKC.
Riley was considered questionable heading into this one. However, he'll avoid his first absence since January 9. The 2025 No. 21 overall pick has had the best month of his inaugural career, averaging 15.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks in March (10 games). He's also started in each of the Wizards' previous six contests. That trend should continue, considering Tre Johnson (foot) and Trae Young (back) aren't available.
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