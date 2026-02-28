Will Riley headshot

Will Riley News: Cleared to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Riley (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Raptors.

Riley popped up on Friday's injury report due to a right ankle contusion, but the rookie first-rounder has been given the green light to play in Saturday's home contest. He started in Thursday's 126-96 loss to the Hawks on Thursday and finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 36 minutes in what was the first double-double of Riley's NBA career.

Will Riley
Washington Wizards
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Riley See More
