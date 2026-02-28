Will Riley News: Cleared to play Saturday
Riley (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Raptors.
Riley popped up on Friday's injury report due to a right ankle contusion, but the rookie first-rounder has been given the green light to play in Saturday's home contest. He started in Thursday's 126-96 loss to the Hawks on Thursday and finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 36 minutes in what was the first double-double of Riley's NBA career.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Riley See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1117 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 820 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets22 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 523 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2732 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Riley See More