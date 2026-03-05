Will Riley headshot

Will Riley News: Coming off bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Riley is not in the Wizards' starting lineup against the Jazz on Thursday.

Riley will move to a bench role for Thursday's contest while the Wizards roll with a starting lineup of Tre Johnson, Leaky Black, Bilal Coulibaly, Julian Reese and Trae Young. Riley started in Tuesday's loss to the Magic, when he finished with 19 points, five assists, three rebounds, two three-pointers and two steals over 33 minutes.

Will Riley
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Riley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Riley See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
22 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
25 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets
Author Image
Adam King
27 days ago