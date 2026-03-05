Will Riley News: Coming off bench Thursday
Riley is not in the Wizards' starting lineup against the Jazz on Thursday.
Riley will move to a bench role for Thursday's contest while the Wizards roll with a starting lineup of Tre Johnson, Leaky Black, Bilal Coulibaly, Julian Reese and Trae Young. Riley started in Tuesday's loss to the Magic, when he finished with 19 points, five assists, three rebounds, two three-pointers and two steals over 33 minutes.
