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Will Riley News: Drops career-high 31 in wild loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 11:38pm

Riley recorded 31 points (12-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and five steals across 37 minutes during Saturday's 152-136 loss to Miami.

The 31 points and five steals were both career highs for the 21st overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, as Riley led the Wizards in scoring on a wild afternoon. He's scored in double digits in 10 of his last 11 games (nine starts), averaging 18.3 points, 3.3 boards, 2.8 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.1 steals in 32.3 minutes over that stretch.

Will Riley
Washington Wizards
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