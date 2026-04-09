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Will Riley News: Flirts with triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 8:47pm

Riley logged 23 points (8-22 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and three steals across 38 minutes during Thursday's 119-108 loss to the Bulls.

Riley led the Wizards in the scoring department, though he needed 22 field-goal attempts to do so. He remained ice cold from beyond the arc, where he's now 1-for-14 over his previous two appearances. Riley managed to make up for his shooting woes by stuffing the stat sheet, and his production Thursday was much improved in comparison to his final line from Tuesday, when he tallied two points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 31 minutes against Chicago.

Will Riley
Washington Wizards
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