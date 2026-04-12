Will Riley headshot

Will Riley News: Gets starting nod

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Riley will start Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

Riley will enter the starting lineup for the team's season finale. The rookie has been impressive of late, averaging 20.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 33.9 minutes per contest over his last seven appearances.

Will Riley
Washington Wizards
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