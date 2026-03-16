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Will Riley News: Knocks down four threes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Riley finished with 21 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists and four rebounds over 39 minutes during Monday's 125-117 loss to the Warriors.

Riley bounced back from a pair of single-digit scoring efforts over his previous two games with a 21-point performance. Monday marked the rookie's fourth 20-point outing of the year, as well as the fourth time he's connected on four triples in a game. After not seeing consistent playing time to open the campaign, Riley has emerged as an elevated contributor down the stretch for the Wizards, logging 25-plus minutes in each of his past 12 appearances.

Will Riley
Washington Wizards
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