Will Riley News: Massive workload in loss

Riley accumulated 15 points (5-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 40 minutes during Thursday's 117-95 loss to Detroit.

The Wizards have spread out their minutes quite a bit in recent weeks, so the fact that Riley logged 40 Thursday is a great sign for his fantasy appeal moving forward. The Wizards were missing several players due to injuries and maintenance Thursday, but that's likely to be a normal occurrence down the stretch.