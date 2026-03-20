Will Riley News: Massive workload in loss
Riley accumulated 15 points (5-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 40 minutes during Thursday's 117-95 loss to Detroit.
The Wizards have spread out their minutes quite a bit in recent weeks, so the fact that Riley logged 40 Thursday is a great sign for his fantasy appeal moving forward. The Wizards were missing several players due to injuries and maintenance Thursday, but that's likely to be a normal occurrence down the stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Riley See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19Yesterday
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 173 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week Ahead: Top Matchups, Streaming Teams & Roster Tips4 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top 5 Fantasy Playoff Adds7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Riley See More