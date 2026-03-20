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Will Riley News: Massive workload in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Riley accumulated 15 points (5-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 40 minutes during Thursday's 117-95 loss to Detroit.

The Wizards have spread out their minutes quite a bit in recent weeks, so the fact that Riley logged 40 Thursday is a great sign for his fantasy appeal moving forward. The Wizards were missing several players due to injuries and maintenance Thursday, but that's likely to be a normal occurrence down the stretch.

Will Riley
Washington Wizards
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