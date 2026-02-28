Will Riley News: Not starting Saturday
Riley won't start against the Raptors on Saturday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The rookie first-rounder got the spot start in Thursday's loss to Atlanta but will slide to the second unit with Kyshawn George (knee) back in the lineup. Over his last five outings off the bench, Riley has averaged 10.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 21.0 minutes per tilt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Riley See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1117 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 820 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets22 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 523 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2732 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Riley See More