Will Riley News: Not starting Saturday

Riley won't start against the Raptors on Saturday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The rookie first-rounder got the spot start in Thursday's loss to Atlanta but will slide to the second unit with Kyshawn George (knee) back in the lineup. Over his last five outings off the bench, Riley has averaged 10.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 21.0 minutes per tilt.