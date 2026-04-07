Will Riley News: Not starting Tuesday
Riley is coming off the bench in Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
Bilal Coulibaly (heel) is replacing Riley in the starting lineup Tuesday. Riley has played at least 25 minutes in each of his last nine appearances as a reserve, so the expectation is that he'll still play significant minutes from the second unit.
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