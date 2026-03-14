Will Riley News: Only five points in loss
Riley ended with five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 111-100 loss to the Celtics.
Riley managed just five points, the fewest he has scored in his past 13 games. Despite playing a consistent role, Riley has struggled to put up standard league value, averaging just 13.3 points and 1.2 three-pointers in 28.1 minutes per game, in 13 appearances over the past month. While he can be relied upon for minutes, his production resembles that of a streaming option, rather than someone who needs to be rostered.
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