Will Riley News: Only four minutes Thursday
Riley amassed six points (2-2 FG, 2-3 FT) in four minutes during Thursday's 112-105 victory over the Pacers.
As the league attempts to limit the tanking epidemic, Washington appears as though it missed the memo. The rotations continue to baffle even the most knowledgeable of fans, making fantasy value almost impossible to project. Seen as an up-and-coming prospect, common sense tells us that Riley should be playing a sizeable role. However, he logged just four minutes in the win, despite hitting both of his shot attempts. Given what we saw Thursday, trusting anyone on this roster could end up being a recipe for disaster.
