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Will Riley News: Paces team with 20 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Riley chipped in 20 points (8-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 120-101 loss to the Lakers.

Riley was unable to find his shot beyond the arc in the loss, but he was still able to deliver a serviceable line to lead the team. Bilal Coulibaly (heel) was held out of Monday's game, which earned Riley another start. Injuries throughout the roster have given Riley eight opportunities with the first unit over the past 10 games, and he's averaged a solid 15.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists over that span.

Will Riley
Washington Wizards
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