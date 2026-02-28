Will Riley News: Paces Washington in loss

Riley closed Saturday's 134-125 loss to the Raptors with 19 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes.

With Kyshawn George back in action following a one-game absence due to a left knee contusion, Riley shifted to a bench role after recording a double-double during his spot start in Thursday's loss to Atlanta. The rookie first-rounder still logged a team-high 34 minutes Saturday en route to a team-best 19 points. He has played at least 29 minutes in four straight games (one start), averaging 15.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 32.5 minutes per tilt during that span.