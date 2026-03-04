Will Riley News: Productive in spot start

Riley produced 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 126-109 loss to the Magic.

Riley was efficient from the floor and found a way to make an impact at both ends since he recorded at least two tallies in four of the five major categories. Riley has been making the most of the uptick in minutes he's receiving of late, and the rookie forward has scored in double digits in all but one of his last seven contests. He's averaging 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game over that stretch.