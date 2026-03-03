Will Riley headshot

Will Riley News: Receiving fourth career start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Riley is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Magic.

The rookie first-rounder is drawing his fourth career start in Kyshawn George's (elbow) stead Tuesday. Riley has averaged 16.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals in 34.7 minutes per contest across three games as a starter this season, shooting 43.8 percent from three-point range.

Will Riley
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Riley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Riley See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
23 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets
Author Image
Adam King
25 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
26 days ago