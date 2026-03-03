Will Riley News: Receiving fourth career start
Riley is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Magic.
The rookie first-rounder is drawing his fourth career start in Kyshawn George's (elbow) stead Tuesday. Riley has averaged 16.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals in 34.7 minutes per contest across three games as a starter this season, shooting 43.8 percent from three-point range.
