Will Riley News: Records second double-double

Riley notched 19 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 133-110 victory over the Jazz.

The 17-55 Wizards continue to take a long look at the rookie first-rounder, who submitted his second double-double of the campaign. Riley has started nine games in a row, averaging 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.9 three-pointers in 33.1 minutes per tilt.