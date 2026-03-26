Will Riley News: Records second double-double
Riley notched 19 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 133-110 victory over the Jazz.
The 17-55 Wizards continue to take a long look at the rookie first-rounder, who submitted his second double-double of the campaign. Riley has started nine games in a row, averaging 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.9 three-pointers in 33.1 minutes per tilt.
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