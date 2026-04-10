Will Riley headshot

Will Riley News: Retreating to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Riley is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus Miami.

Bilal Coulibaly is back from a one-game absence due to a heel injury and is pushing Riley to the second unit. Riley has played at least 25 minutes in each of his last 10 appearances as a reserve, so the rookie first-rounder should still play a key role off the bench Friday.

Will Riley
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Riley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Riley See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Alex Barutha
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 5 Must-Add Players for the Final Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 5 Must-Add Players for the Final Week
Author Image
Mike Barner
7 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Sleepers to Stream in Final Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Sleepers to Stream in Final Week
Author Image
Adam King
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago