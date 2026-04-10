Will Riley News: Retreating to bench
Riley is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus Miami.
Bilal Coulibaly is back from a one-game absence due to a heel injury and is pushing Riley to the second unit. Riley has played at least 25 minutes in each of his last 10 appearances as a reserve, so the rookie first-rounder should still play a key role off the bench Friday.
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