Will Riley headshot

Will Riley News: Second-best scoring mark of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Riley closed Tuesday's 150-129 loss to the Heat with 22 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 40 minutes.

Riley was one of the few standout performers for the Wizards in a game that will go down in history for Bam Adebayo's 83-point performance, and he notched his second-best scoring mark of the season. Riley reached the 20-point mark for the first time since Feb. 7, when he posted a season-best 27 points in a loss to the Nets, and he's been on a tear since the All-Star break. Riley has scored in double digits in nine of his last 11 appearances.

Will Riley
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Riley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Riley See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
27 days ago