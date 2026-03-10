Will Riley News: Second-best scoring mark of season

Riley closed Tuesday's 150-129 loss to the Heat with 22 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 40 minutes.

Riley was one of the few standout performers for the Wizards in a game that will go down in history for Bam Adebayo's 83-point performance, and he notched his second-best scoring mark of the season. Riley reached the 20-point mark for the first time since Feb. 7, when he posted a season-best 27 points in a loss to the Nets, and he's been on a tear since the All-Star break. Riley has scored in double digits in nine of his last 11 appearances.