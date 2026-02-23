Will Riley News: Sees 31 minutes Sunday

Will Riley headshot

Riley finished Sunday's 129-112 loss to the Hornets with 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 31 minutes.

After logging just 12 and four minutes in his previous two outings, Riley cracked the 30-minute mark for the third time this season and delivered a decent all-around performance. The rookie forward has flashed legitimate upside when given extended run. In 10 games with at least 25 minutes, Riley is averaging 14.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.3 steals, although it remains difficult to trust any player in the Wizards rotation right now.

Will Riley
Washington Wizards
