Will Riley News: Starting Thursday

Riley will start Thursday versus the Hawks.

Riley will fill in for Kyshawn George, who is nursing a knee injury, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Bub Carrington, Tre Johnson, Bilal Coulibaly and Tristan Vukcevic. Riley played well in his previous two starts this season with averages of 17.0 points, 2.0 assists, 2.5 triples and 2.0 swipes per contest, so he's on the radar as a potential streamer Thursday evening.