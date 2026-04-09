Will Riley News: Starting Thursday
Riley will start Thursday's game against the Bulls.
With Bilal Coulibaly (heel) out, Riley will step back into the starting lineup. As a starter this season (16 games), the rookie first-rounder has averaged 16.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.7 minutes per tilt.
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