Will Riley News: Starting Tuesday
Riley will start Tuesday's game against the Heat.
After coming off the bench in Washington's last two games, Riley will get the starting nod in Miami. As a starter this season (four games), the rookie first-rounder has averaged 16.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals in 34.3 minutes per contest.
