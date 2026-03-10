Will Riley headshot

Will Riley News: Starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Riley will start Tuesday's game against the Heat.

After coming off the bench in Washington's last two games, Riley will get the starting nod in Miami. As a starter this season (four games), the rookie first-rounder has averaged 16.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals in 34.3 minutes per contest.

Will Riley
Washington Wizards
